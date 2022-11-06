David Montgomery start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 as the Monsters of the Midway fell to 3-5 on the season. They’ll look to bounce back against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 as David Montgomery will hope to find the end zone on Thursday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB David Montgomery

Montgomery saw 15 carries for just 53 yards and was unable to find a touchdown in the loss to the Cowboys. He also caught all three of his targets for another 22 yards, at least somewhat salvaging the day for fantasy managers, especially in PPR leagues with 8.5 points. Montgomery hasn’t necessarily taken a back seat to Khalil Herbert as they’ve basically been splitting touches evenly, but Herbert has been turning in bigger performances through the last couple of weeks. Montgomery should still continue to see plenty of touches either way for the foreseeable future.

Start or sit in Week 9?

David Montgomery should make for a decent flex play against the Dolphins in Week 9.