Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears may need to prepare for a high-scoring shootout as they play host to the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field in Week 9. Darnell Mooney has made the most of his opportunities in the passing game and is looking to put together back-to-back strong performances following last week’s game against the Cowboys. Does the third-year wideout command a starting spot in fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

Chicago is not known for its vaunted passing attack but Mooney has been among the few bright spots at the position. The third-year wideout is coming off a team-high performance in catching all five targets last week against the Cowboys, finishing with 70 yards and 12.0 PPR fantasy points. He is still looking for his first score of the season, but as Justin Fields begins to develop further as a pocket passer the hope is that Mooney will begin to get more targets in the end zone.

The future obstacle in his path will be the arrival of Chase Claypool, who the Bears acquired at the trade deadline. Once he gets acclimated into the offense there is the likelihood that the former Steeler will eat into Mooney’s targets. Until then, Mooney has an excellent matchup on deck with a potential high-scoring shootout versus the Dolphins. Miami is also allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to wideouts with an average of 24.0 surrendered per game.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Until Claypool begins to make an impact in the passing game it is Mooney’s time to shine for Chicago. Plug him in with flex appeal for fantasy lineups, as he could stand to benefit from a high-scoring game script as they face the Dolphins in Week 9.