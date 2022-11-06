Cole Kmet start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins go head-to-head in what could be a back-and-forth affair in Week 9. The Dolphins’ high-powered offense could force Justin Fields to make plays from the pocket, which potentially benefits fantasy players such as Bears tight end Cole Kmet. If a high-scoring shootout is in store for this Week 9 matchup, does Kmet present a viable fantasy starting option?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet

Kmet is coming off his highest fantasy performance of the season with 9.0 PPR points scored in Week 8 versus the Cowboys. That achievement is somewhat meaningless, however, as the tight end caught a touchdown to salvage a meager two-catch performance for 11 yards. His opportunities as a receiver have been slim this season, as his touchdown was his first score since the 2020 season. As the Bears have found their identity in the ground game, Kmet has proven valuable as a run-blocker. Unfortunately, that impact means little in the eyes of fantasy managers.

The arrival of Chase Claypool, who was acquired by Chicago at the trade deadline, could further limit Kmet’s opportunities going forward. Darnell Mooney has been a lone bright spot in the passing attack, and Claypool’s eventual acclimation to the offense could leave slim pickings for Kmet in target share. The future looks bleak for the veteran tight end, and the same can be said for his matchup in Week 9.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Kmet is very much a touchdown-dependent fantasy play every week, which means he is very much a boom-or-bust candidate in every sense of the word. Finding the end zone in last week’s performance may feel like a potential momentum changer, but fantasy managers should rightfully temper their expectations. Kmet has not shown the level of consistency to be a confident fantasy starter, which means managers should keep him on the bench this week.