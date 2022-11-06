What time is the 2022 Cup Series Championship and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action one final time this year on Sunday, November 6 with the Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on Peacock. The race is 312 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours. Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott are the four drivers looking to be crowned the Cup Series Champion.

Kyle Larson won this race last year in 3:06:33. Chase Elliott took the checkered flag in the final race of the 2020 season in 2:47:00, while Denny Hamlin was the winner in 2019 with a time of 2:48:00.

Elliott has the best odds to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +250. Logano follows at +300. They are followed by Bell and Chastain at +500, Ryan Blaney at +700, and Larson at +900 for the best odds of winning the race.