 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR’s Cup Series Championship via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway via live stream.

By TeddyRicketson
C Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, (L) and Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, talk on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 05, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series schedule will come to a close this weekend. NASCAR is in Avondale, Arizona for the 2022 Cup Series Championship race that will take place on Sunday, November 6. The race will start at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

While any driver can take home the checkered flag, this race is bigger than all the rest. Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott are all vying for the Cup Series Championship. Of the four of them, the one that earns the most points in this race, even if they don’t win, will become the season champion. Logano earned the pole position at Saturday’s qualifying event and will be starting in the front row on Sunday.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream on Peacock. Elliott has the best odds to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +250. Logano follows at +300.

2022 Cup Series Championship live stream

Date: Sunday, Nov 6
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Channel: USA
Live stream link: Peacock

STARTING LINEUP

2022 Cup Series Championship starting lineup

Pos. Driver Time
Pos. Driver Time
1 Joey Logano 22
2 Ryan Blaney 12
3 Chase Briscoe 14
4 Kyle Larson 5
5 Chase Elliott 9
6 Harrison Burton 21
7 Kevin Harvick 4
8 William Byron 24
9 Cole Custer 41
10 Ty Gibbs 23
11 Tyler Reddick 8
12 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
13 Aric Almirola 10
14 Austin Cindric 2
15 Austin Dillon 3
16 A.J. Allmendinger 16
17 Christopher Bell 20
18 Brad Keselowski 6
19 Chris Buescher 17
20 Michael McDowell 34
21 Denny Hamlin 11
22 Kyle Busch 18
23 Bubba Wallace 45
24 Alex Bowman 48
25 Ross Chastain 1
26 Justin Haley 31
27 Corey LaJoie 7
28 Daniel Suarez 99
29 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
30 Erik Jones 43
31 Todd Gilliland 38
32 Ty Dillon 42
33 B.J. McLeod 78
34 Cody Ware 51
35 Garrett Smithley 15
36 Landon Cassill 77

More From DraftKings Nation