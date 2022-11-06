How to watch NASCAR’s Cup Series Championship via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series schedule will come to a close this weekend. NASCAR is in Avondale, Arizona for the 2022 Cup Series Championship race that will take place on Sunday, November 6. The race will start at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

While any driver can take home the checkered flag, this race is bigger than all the rest. Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott are all vying for the Cup Series Championship. Of the four of them, the one that earns the most points in this race, even if they don’t win, will become the season champion. Logano earned the pole position at Saturday’s qualifying event and will be starting in the front row on Sunday.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream on Peacock. Elliott has the best odds to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +250. Logano follows at +300.

2022 Cup Series Championship live stream

Date: Sunday, Nov 6

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: USA

Live stream link: Peacock

STARTING LINEUP