Derek Carr start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to move past their shutout loss as they travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. Derek Carr had his worst game of the season last Sunday, which makes this week’s matchup intriguing with the added motivation on his shoulder. Can the veteran signal-caller make the case as a confident start in fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

The Raiders' offense has struggled to reach the level of expectations from the start of the season, but last Sunday marked the low point of the season. Las Vegas was shutout versus the Saints in Week 8, and Carr finished with a meager 1.94 PPR fantasy points. The veteran signal-caller just barely surpassed the century mark with 101 passing yards while tossing an interception. Carr had his worst game of the season but has a nice get-right opportunity ahead of him against the Jaguars.

Jacksonville allows 16.7 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks and they rank 24th in pass DVOA this season. It remains to be seen whether Carr has his full number of weapons on offense at his disposal, and east coast road games have regularly hindered the Raiders. But the Jaguars’ susceptible defense provides an intriguing opportunity for Carr to exceed his average fantasy ceiling.

Start or sit in Week 9?

The struggles of the Raiders' offense do not make Carr a confident QB1, but the favorable matchup with the Jaguars gives him a mid-range QB2 upside. If fantasy managers need a one-week option or potential bye-week replacement, Carr is a solid choice as a starter this week.