Hunter Renfrow start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to pick up a much-needed win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. After being shutout last week in New Orleans, the Raiders hope for a much stronger performance from their offense, which means the likes of Hunter Renfrow could play an impactful role on Sunday. If that proves to be the case, should fantasy managers consider Renfrow as a potential starter in lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow

Injuries have plagued Renfrow from making an impact in fantasy leagues this season, but even when he’s been on the field he has produced little to nothing. The slot receiver has caught four or more passes in just one of his five games this season, and last week’s shutout loss resulted in Renfrow finishing with just 1.6 PPR fantasy points. Even with the absence of Darren Waller, the trustworthy receiver has yet to mimic the production seen a year ago.

Renfrow will look to find the end zone for the first time this season against the Jaguars' defense, which surrenders 21.5 fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. That goal hinges on whether Las Vegas is able to execute on offense with the early kickoff, as the Raiders have largely struggled in east coast road games. Still, Jacksonville’s 22nd-ranked pass defense provides some intriguing upside.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Until Renfrow strings together a couple of consistent performances, the opponent matchup should mean little to fantasy managers. The veteran slot receiver is a sit for Week 9, and only a big performance can buck the trend going forward.