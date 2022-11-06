Mack Hollins start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars go head-to-head in their Week 9 matchup on Sunday. Amid a disappointing shutout loss to the Saints last week, receiver Mack Hollins was arguably a lone bright spot for the Raiders. Can the breakout wideout continue his hot streak and make the case as a fantasy starter in Week 9?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Mack Hollins

There weren’t many positive takeaways from the Raiders’ shutout loss in Week 8 but Hollins’ performance was arguably a lone silver lining. He led all Las Vegas receivers with 64 yards while catching seven of his eight targets for a solid 13.4 PPR fantasy points, marking back-to-back games with double-digit performances. In the absence of Darren Waller, it has been Hollins as the one to step into the “next man up role,” though that remains to be seen ahead of Sunday.

Mollins has been limited with a heel injury but will likely take the field against the Jaguars. However, Waller’s playing status will be the true x-factor. The tight end is nursing a hamstring injury but has a legitimate shot to make his return in Week 9. If he does indeed return for the Raiders on Sunday, it will only eat into Hollins’ share of targets from Derek Carr, making him a true boom-or-bust candidate.

Start or sit in Week 9?

The uncertain status regarding Waller provides too much risk for fantasy managers to start Hollins, as he is arguably a boom-or-bust candidate going forward every week. Waller should make his return at some point, and that comes at the expense of Hollins’ fantasy ceiling. Unless fantasy managers are in dire need of a deep flex, the Raiders receiver is best kept on the bench in Week 9.