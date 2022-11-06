Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars return home from across the pond as they play host to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. After struggling last week in London, quarterback Trevor Lawrence has an excellent bounce-back opportunity with his opponent matchup this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence struggled against the Broncos in Week 8 with just 6.82 PPR fantasy points on 133 yards passing, but he could not ask for a better get-right opponent in Week 9. The Raiders are allowing the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks with an average of 22.9 per game, and their leaky secondary is also dealing with injuries to promising slot corner Nate Hobbs. Two weeks ago Davis Mills threw for his first 300+ yard game against this defense, and last week Andy Dalton finished with 229 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions.

The Jaguars' offense hasn’t inspired much confidence overall from a fantasy perspective, but they do have a favorable matchup while playing at home. The Raiders have largely struggled when playing on the road in the eastern timezone, and they rank just 25th in passing defense with 258.1 yards allowed per game through the air. If there were ever an ideal get-right opponent, Las Vegas’ defense is a prime candidate.

Start or sit in Week 9?

The Jaguars’ offensive struggles make Lawrence a QB2 candidate going into Sunday, but that shouldn’t provide cause for concern for fantasy managers. The second-year signal-caller is a start with excellent upside versus the Raiders’ defense.