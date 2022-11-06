Travis Etienne start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars return home in Week 9 as they play host to the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite falling to the Broncos last week in London, running back Travis Etienne had a game to remember as the unquestioned lead back. Can the second-year tailback post-back-to-back seismic fantasy performances and make the case as a confident starter in lineups for Week 9?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB Travis Etienne

Etienne was given the keys to the backfield after Jacksonville traded James Robinson to the Jets and the second-year tailback backed up the Jaguars’ confidence in him. He finished with 25.2 PPR fantasy points against the Broncos in London last week, finishing with 24 carries for 156 yards and a score. The volume of rushing attempts was his highest total of the season and after averaging 6.5 yards per carry it's clear that he is the lead back for the Jaguars going forward.

The Raiders have fared much better against the run as opposed to the pass, but they are allowing 19.4 fantasy points per game to running backs, which is the ninth-most in the NFL. Las Vegas will also be playing back-to-back games in the east coast time zone, which has regularly plagued them in years past. After Alvin Kamara finished with 157 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns against this defense one week ago, Etienne should stand to benefit himself in the backfield.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Etienne is coming off his best performance of the season and is an unquestioned RB1 after the departure of Robinson. He is a surefire start in Week 9 with tremendous upside against a potentially leaky Raiders defense.