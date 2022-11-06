Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to notch a bounce-back win as they play host to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. After struggling against a strong Broncos secondary last week in London, Christian Kirk faces a much more vulnerable opponent against Las Vegas. Should the matchup play in his favor, can Kirk make the case as a confident starter in fantasy lineups for Week 9?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Christian Kirk

The Jaguars fell to the Broncos in London last week and Kirk turned in a quiet performance as a result. Jacksonville’s top offseason addition had just three catches on seven targets for 40 yards while failing to find the end zone for the second straight game. His struggles were arguably warranted against Denver’s formidable secondary, and luckily he has a much more favorable opponent lining up across him in Week 9.

The Raiders allow the 10th-most fantasy points on average to opposing receivers at 21.4 points per game, and Las Vegas’ secondary is ranked 25th against the pass. Their cornerback depth has also taken a hit with the injury to slot corner Nate Hobbs, and their safeties in Trevon Moehrig and Jonathan Abram have largely struggled in coverage all year. Kirk is the clear WR1 in Jacksonville and has an excellent opportunity to back up that title versus Las Vegas’ secondary.

Start or sit in Week 9?

A vulnerable secondary as his opponent makes Kirk a confident start in fantasy lineups this week. Playing at home is the icing on the cake for the Jaguars’ top wideout to bounce back with a get-right game against a much more accommodating Raiders defense.