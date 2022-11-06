Opening odds for Falcons vs. Panthers matchup in Week 10 Thursday Night Football

The NFL is working through the Week 9 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Falcons suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 at home, losing 20-17 on a late field goal. That dropped the Falcons to 4-5 on the season, but they’ll still have at least a share of first place after the week. Atlanta got RB Cordarrelle Patterson back from injury against the Chargers and he ran for 44 yards and two TDs, which is encouraging.

The Panthers got blown out 41-21 by the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 on the road. The Panthers have dropped to 2-7 on the season and look like they’ll be in the running for the top draft pick in 2023. QB PJ Walker was benched in favor of Baker Mayfield in the loss. Walker threw for two INTs and Mayfield threw for two TDs after being thrown into the fire.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Falcons vs. Panthers in their Week 10 matchup.

Falcons vs. Panthers

Spread: Falcons -2

Over/Under: 41.5

Moneyline: ATL-135, CAR +115

Early pick: Falcons -2

Atlanta has had a few bad breaks this season and are still in good position to win the NFC South if they can keep beating up on bad teams. The Panthers are a bad team. Cordarrelle Patterson should be up to full speed by Thursday night and this is a favorable spread at -2. You can even buy a half a point if you want and get better odds.