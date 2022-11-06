Opening odds for Commanders vs. Eagles matchup in Week 10 Monday Night Football

The NFL is working through the Week 9 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Commanders and Eagles will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

The Commanders suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Vikings, giving up a late field goal in a 20-17 defeat. The Eagles remain undefeated on the season and have an extended week after playing on Thursday in Week 9.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Commanders vs. Eagles in their Week 10 matchup.

Commanders vs. Eagles

Spread: Eagles -10.5

Over/Under: 45

Moneyline: PHI -460, WAS +370

Early pick: Commanders +10.5

This is a wide spread and I’d rather have Washington on the hook if the game ends up Philly by 10 points. It’s a division matchup and the Commanders need to stay competitive or try and win to keep up in the Wild Card race in the NFC. The Eagles schedule is almost too soft until Week 14 vs. the Giants. The Eagles should win this game but may not cover.