Opening odds for Seahawks vs. Bucs matchup in Week 10

The NFL is working through the Week 9 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 9:30 am ET from London.

The Seahawks are coming off a win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 to improve to 6-3 on the season. Seattle is a surprise team in front in the NFC West with the Niners close behind. Geno Smith continues to play well and remain in the MVP conversation, throwing for 275 yards and two TDs with one INT and 38 rushing yards in the win over Arizona.

The Bucs were able to pull out a close win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9 to go to 4-5 on the season. Despite their struggles, the Bucs are tied with the Falcons for first place in the NFC South, a division that’s very weak this season.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Seahawks vs. Bucs in their Week 10 matchup.

Seahawks vs. Bucs

Point spread: Bucs -1

Total: 44.5

Moneyline odds: Seahawks +100, Bucs -120

Early pick: Seahawks +1

Smith is on fire right now, and Kenneth Walker has emerged as a true all-around back. Seattle’s receivers should keep Tampa’s defense occupied while Tom Brady did escape with a win in Week 9, it wasn’t pretty. This is an overseas game, and those tend to be unexpected. Take the point with Seattle.