Opening odds for Vikings vs. Bills matchup in Week 10

The NFL is working through the Week 9 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Vikings and Bills will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The Vikings were able to improve to 7-1 on the season with a 20-17 win over the Washington Commanders on the road in Week 9. Minnesota has a commanding lead in the NFC North division at 4.5 games over the Packers and Bears, whom are each 3-6 on the year.

The Bills were unable to come away with a win in New Jersey in Week 9 with a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets. Buffalo gave up a FG with around two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Josh Allen appeared to injure his elbow in the final minutes and the Bills were unable to convert and win/force OT, dropping to 6-2 on the season. Buffalo only has a 0.5 game lead on the Jets and Dolphins in the AFC East.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Vikings and Bills in their Week 10 matchup.

Vikings vs. Bills

Spread: Bills -7.5

Over/Under: 48.5

Moneyline: MIN +280, BUF -340

Early pick: Vikings -7.5

This line feels nuts. The Vikings are 7-1 and the Bills just lost to the New York Jets while QB Josh Allen may be dealing with an injury. Allen likely ends up playing but you’ve got to think most of this week he isn’t practicing in full. If this injury holds him back at all, the Bills’ offense isn’t the same. Plus, the Vikings’ defense has been solid and the offense remains healthy. Give me the points.