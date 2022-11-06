Opening odds for Lions vs. Bears matchup in Week 10

The NFL is working through the Week 9 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Lions and Bears will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Lions were able to pick up their second win of the season 15-9 over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. Detroit’s defense forced QB Aaron Rodgers into three interceptions while limiting the Packers’ offense overall. The Lions used Jamaal Williams as the feature back with D’Andre Swift still not 100%. Williams had 24 carries for 81 yards. Swift had three catches for 40 yards.

The Bears were unable to get by the Miami Dolphins in a 35-32 loss in Week 9 to drop to 3-6 on the season. Chicago did get a historic performance from QB Justin Fields, who looks as legit as ever. He rushed for 178 yards, the most by a QB in NFL history, breaking Michael Vick’s record.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Lions vs. Bears in their Week 10 matchup.

Lions vs. Bears

Spread: Bears -2

Over/Under: 46.5

Moneyline: Bears -130, Lions +110

Early pick: Bears -2

The Chicago Bears ended up losing to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10, but they showed they can hang with teams offensively, as they scored 32 points and saw QB Justin Fields have a great game. The Lions beat the reeling Packers, but that’s not much to hang their hat on and I expect the BEars will be able to run on the Lions with ease.