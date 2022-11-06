Opening odds for Jaguars vs. Chiefs matchup in Week 10

The NFL is working through the Week 9 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Jaguars and Chiefs will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET from Kansas City.

The Jaguars were able to come from behind to beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 to keep their season sort of alive. Jacksonville is 3-6 and has a lot of work to do, but isn’t too far off first place in the AFC South. Travis Etienne Jr. continues to thrive with the backfield now to himself. The Jags traded away RB James Robinson before the deadline this week. Etienne posted over 100 yards and two TDs against Las Vegas.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Jaguars vs. Chiefs in their Week 10 matchup.

Note: Lines may shift with Chiefs on Sunday Night Football vs. Titans in Week 9.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs

Spread: Chiefs -9.5

Over/Under: 50

Moneyline: JAX +340, KC -425

Early pick: Chiefs -9.5

Unless something happens on SNF in Week 9, the Chiefs should be able to cover 9.5 on the hook at the least. Jacksonville will be overmatched on defense against Patrick Mahomes. We’ll also have Kadarius Toney operating in the offense in Game 2 with K.C., so you’d think he gets more familiar with the offense and comfortable with Mahomes. The only thing that could help the Jags is the Chiefs have a road matchup vs. the Chargers which is huge for the AFC West division in Week 11. This could be a trap game of sorts.