Opening odds for Browns vs. Dolphins matchup in Week 10

The NFL is working through the Week 9 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Browns and Dolphins will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Browns had a bye in Week 9. Cleveland was coming off a big win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 8. That win helped end a four-game skid for the Browns, who are 3-5 and trying to claw back into the playoff race in the AFC.

The Dolphins are coming off a 35-32 win over the Chicago Bears to improve to 6-3 on the season. Miami is tied with the New York Jets in the AFC East and are 0.5 game back of the Buffalo Bills for first place.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Browns vs. Dolphins in their Week 10 matchup.

Browns vs. Dolphins

Spread: Dolphins -4

Over/Under: 48

Moneyline: CLE +165, MIA -195

Early pick: Dolphins -4

Miami was just able to hold on in Week 9 vs. the Chicago Bears, so this is a bit of a scary spread. Maybe you’d rather buy a point and try and get Dolphins -3 or -2.5, just to be safer. Still, it’s a tough matchup for the Browns, having to deal with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. We also have far more confidence in Tua Tagovailoa to get it done.