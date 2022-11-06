Opening odds for Texans vs. Giants matchup in Week 10

The NFL is working through the Week 9 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Houston Texans and New York Giants will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Giants are coming off a bye week and will look to keep their winning ways going. The Texans had a promising start to Thursday’s Week 9 game against the Eagles but eventually ran out of gas in a rout. Houston has a lot of issues and this could be another bad matchup for them.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Giants vs. Texans in their Week 10 matchup.

Giants vs. Texans

Spread: Giants -6

Total: 39

Moneyline odds: Giants -245, Texans +205

Early pick: Giants -6

The Giants should be better offensively after the bye week and the Texans have no answer for Saquon Barkley. Houston’s offense has been largely amiss this season and there’s no reason to believe the Texans are going to keep this game close. Take the Giants to cover.