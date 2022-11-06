Opening odds for Saints vs. Steelers matchup in Week 10

The NFL is working through the Week 9 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Saints have not played in Week 9 yet, as they have a Monday game against the Ravens. New Orleans will hope to get healthier for this matchup. The Steelers should improve after the bye week, especially offensively.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Saints vs. Steelers their Week 10 matchup.

Saints vs. Steelers

Point spread: Saints -2.5

Total: 41.5

Moneyline odds: Saints -145, Steelers +125

Early pick: Steelers +2.5

Pittsburgh should be fired up after the bye week, and the Saints have plenty of problems right now in terms of health. Kenny Pickett should improve with the bye week to work out some issues, and Pittsburgh’s skill players are better across the board. Take the Steelers to cover.