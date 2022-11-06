Opening odds for Broncos vs. Titans matchup in Week 10

The NFL is working through the Week 9 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Broncos are coming off a tough win in London two weeks ago and had the bye to iron out their offensive issues. The Titans haven’t played in Week 9 yet but will be rolling with Malik Willis on Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Broncos vs. Titans in their Week 10 matchup.

Broncos vs. Titans

Point spread: Titans -2

Total: 40

Moneyline odds: Broncos +110, Titans -130

Early pick: Titans -2

This line suggests Ryan Tannehill will be back for this game, and that heavily shifts the matchup in Tennessee’s favor. The Broncos won’t have an answer for Derrick Henry, and Russell Wilson’s performance so far has been underwhelming. Take the Titans to win and cover here.