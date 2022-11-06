Opening odds for Colts vs. Raiders matchup in Week 10

The NFL is working through the Week 9 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.

The Colts have not seen promising results after benching Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger. It hasn’t helped that Jonathan Taylor has been banged up. The Raiders suffered another tough loss to the Jaguars in Week 9 and will hope to avoid a three-game losing streak here.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Colts vs. Raiders in their Week 10 matchup.

Colts vs. Raiders

Point spread: Raiders -4.5

Total: 42.5

Moneyline odds: Colts +195, Raiders -230

Early pick: Raiders -4.5

The Raiders have been struggling in the last few weeks but there’s a chance they get Darren Waller back this week. The Colts are in a different realm in terms of quality with Ehlinger at the helm and it should show in this game.