Opening odds for Cowboys vs. Packers matchup in Week 10

The NFL is working through the Week 9 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Cowboys are coming off a bye week and are getting healthy at the right time. Dallas’ defense is playing at a high level and Dak Prescott should be at 100% with the extra week off. The Packers are banged up with Aaron Jones and Romeo Doubs joining the injury list after Week 9. It’s going to be tough sledding for Green Bay unless Aaron Rodgers can put some magic together.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Cowboys vs. Packers in their Week 10 matchup.

Cowboys vs. Packers

Points spread: Cowboys -4.5

Total: 43

Moneyline odds: Cowboys -205, Packers +175

Early pick: Cowboys -4.5

The Packers have been in a terrible funk over the last five weeks and now could be without Aaron Jones and Romeo Doubs due to injuries. The Cowboys are getting healthier off the bye and have been excellent on both sides of the ball. Take Dallas against the number here.