Opening odds for Cardinals vs. Rams matchup in Week 10

The NFL is working through the Week 9 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Both teams come into this game off tough losses. The Cardinals got mauled by the Seahawks in the second half of a 31-21 loss while the Rams gave up a late touchdown in a 16-13 defeat to the Bucs. A loss here is likely going to end of these team’s chances at making the playoffs.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Cardinals vs. Rams in their Week 10 matchup.

Cardinals vs. Rams

Point spread: Rams -4

Total: 44

Moneyline odds: Cardinals +160, Rams -190

Early pick: Cardinals +4

Both these teams are looking bad right now but the Cardinals have shown some signs of life when they absolutely need it. Kyler Murray should be able to bounce back from his subpar showing in Week 9, even with the Rams having a strong defense. Take Arizona to cover.