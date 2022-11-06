PJ Walker start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers have been in utter disarray for most of the 2022-23 NFL season but were able to put together a solid performance against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. Despite the Panthers’ 37-34 overtime loss, PJ Walker turned in a nice stat line, completing 19-of-36 passes for 317 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Can the third-year QB do it again when Carolina faces the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB PJ Walker

Interim head coach Steve Wilks named Walker the team’s starter against Cincinnati in Week 9. Walker finished as the overall QB18 with 16.68 fantasy points in standard formats.

In a not-so-shocking turn of events, it appears that Walker, an entertaining preseason figure in recent years, gives the Panthers the best chance of winning out of a flawed quarterback room. Walker got a start in Week 6 for the injured Baker Mayfield, and he may have proved to be the better fit in just a few appearances. With Mayfield struggling all season, and Sam Darnold still not fully recovered from a high-ankle sprain, Walker has a golden opportunity to lead this rebuilding offense for the rest of the year.

Start or sit in Week 9?

The former XFL player is an intriguing streamer this week who offers double-digit point potential.