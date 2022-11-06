D’Onta Foreman start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers are coming off their fourth loss in five games, and travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9. D’Onta Foreman took full advantage of fellow running back Chuba Hubbard’s absence, racking up 26 carries for 118 yards and three touchdowns. Following 31.8 fantasy points in standard formats, Foreman has the clear backfield edge moving forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman

It’s been two games since the team traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Ironically, the stats don’t really show much of a gap in production. Foreman has rushed at least 15 times for 118 yards in both of his opportunities as the Panthers’ RB1.

The Carolina offense is vastly improved, so it’s likely that interim head coach Steve Wilks could keep things as is for his rebuilding offense. Foreman is the clear RB1 with Chuba Hubbard ruled out this week.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Foreman has posted true RB1/RB2 numbers over the last two weeks. He’s a big-time start against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9.