DJ Moore start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

DJ Moore has returned to form in the Carolina Panthers offense and recorded his second touchdown in as many weeks. Moore gave quarterback PJ Walker a huge boost in the passing attack in Week 8, hauling in 6-of-11 targets for 152 yards and one touchdown. The 25-year-old should remain Walker’s favorite weapon as the Panthers take on the Cincinnati Bengals for a tough matchup in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR DJ Moore

Finishing as the overall WR4 in fantasy football in Week 8, Moore racked up 21.5 standard fantasy points — his best line of the season. The talented fifth-year wideout has officially come on, following a very worrisome start to the 2022-23 campaign.

Moore and running back D’Onta Foreman have been the spark plugs of the Panthers' offense since the Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson trades. It’s clear that Moore is really the “foundational piece” that the organization believed him to be a couple of weeks ago. He should continue to see immense volume no matter who the Panthers decide to place under center for the rest of the year.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Moore is a WR1/2 with touchdown upside against the Bengals in Week 9.