Terrace Marshall start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers were a top-five passing offense in Week 8, despite losing 37-34 to the Atlanta Falcons. Quarterback PJ Walker racked up 317 yards through the air, with DJ Moore amounting for 152, followed by Terrace Marshall Jr. with 87. The rebuilding Panthers go up against the inconsistent Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Terrace Marshall

Marshall has provided an ample source of fantasy points throughout the 2022-23 NFL season, despite being stuck in the midst of the Panthers’ hysteria. With Robbie Anderson now in an Arizona Cardinals uniform, the No. 2 wide receiver option has been up for grabs (no pun intended).

After finishing in the top 30 in fantasy points for the first time all season, Marshall has been the prime benefactor of the recent roster shake-ups. He played 86 percent of Carolina’s snaps in Week 8 and did his best to make the most of them. He caught four of his nine targets, so hopefully, he and Walker can get a tad more on the same page against a much tougher Bengals secondary.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Marshall is definitely a player to monitor on the waiver wire, but he’ll need to improve his 58.8 percent catch rate before he’s trusted for anything but deep-league fantasy formats.