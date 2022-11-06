Joe Mixon start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals fell behind, and could not get it back against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 8. Joe Mixon had his second-worst rushing performance in the 2022-23 season with just eight carries for 27 yards and zero touchdowns. He’ll look to get things back on the right track against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Joe Mixon

Mixon found himself on the wrong end of the game script when the Browns posted 18 unanswered points by the 8:57 mark in the third quarter. The Bengals were scoreless until the beginning of the fourth quarter when Joe Burrow threw a 13-yard touchdown to Tyler Boyd.

While the ground game was particularly nonexistent for Mixon to perform, he did see a team-high nine targets from Burrow and was able to haul in seven of them for 32 yards. We’ll go ahead and chalk this one up as a fluke game for the 26-year-old RB, as he’s ranked in the PPR top-10 for the entire season with 14.6 points per contest.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Mixon is a must-start RB1 against the Panthers' run defense.