Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping for a huge bounce-back performance after an embarrassing 32-13 showing against the Cleveland Browns. Joe Burrow completed 25-of-35 passes for 232 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on Monday Night Football in Week 8. Wide receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd hauled in both scores, and continue to have major upside while Ja’Marr Chase is sidelined.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Higgins ranks as the overall WR11 for the Bengals’ Week 9 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. He was able to turn a potential bust performance into a solid one last week when he caught three-of-six targets for 49 yards and the late TD from Burrow. It was still disappointing to the loyal fantasy managers that drafted Higgins over Chase and Boyd this fantasy football season. MNF without Chase active in the receiving corps should’ve called for some Higgins dominance. Instead, he showcased his fourth-lowest yardage total of the 2022-23 regular season.

After turning in back-to-back games with at least 300+ yards and three touchdowns, Burrow can most definitely be better. Higgins is one of the safest bets for a strong performance against Carolina.

Start or sit in Week 9?

START Higgins.