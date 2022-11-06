Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals have remained prominent in the passing game thus far in 2022, but Week 8 proved to be trouble for Joe Burrow and Co. The offense finished with 193 passing yards, with the only two touchdowns of the game going to WRs Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd hauled in three receptions for 38 yards and found the end zone when Burrow went completely pass-happy in the fourth quarter. It was a bit of a disappointing affair for Boyd, as many believed he’d flourish in the absence of Ja’Marr Chase. While there shouldn’t be much concern moving forward, it was appalling to see Boyd only receive five total targets, especially with the game script in his favor. The 27-year-old wideout recorded at least six catches on 6 targets for 66 yards in Weeks 6 and 7. With a great matchup against the Carolina Panthers ahead for Week 9, Boyd and Higgins should both have better outings.

Start or sit in Week 9?

The Bengals' offense is coming off its least productive game in the 2022-23 season, so it’s hard to see this flowing into Week 9. Give Boyd another start, and another shot at redemption against Carolina.