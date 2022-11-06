Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals played one of their worst games in 2022, falling to the Cleveland Browns 32-13 last Monday. In what wound up being a favorable game script for the Bengals' pass catchers, Hayden Hurst collected four receptions for 42 yards, trailing only Joe Mixon in receiving. The fifth-year tight end should continue to see consistent opportunities through the air when the team hosts the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE Hayden Hurst

Hurst finished as the overall TE20 in standard fantasy formats with 4.2 points against Cleveland. He’ll rank just inside the top 10 this week, averaging his best fantasy total in two seasons with 4.8.

While the TE position has been particularly top-heavy during the 2022-23 campaign, Hurst has been reliable for the Bengals. He’s recorded at least three catches on three targets for 20+ yards and has two touchdowns in the previous five games.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Hurst continues to be hampered by groin and ankle injuries, but it appears that he’s turning the corner, and should have solid touchdown upside with Ja’Marr Chase still inactive. Hurst is capable of TE2 numbers against Carolina in Week 9.