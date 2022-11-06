Sam Ehlinger start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts have been solely dependent on defense over the last two games, and it hasn’t paid off. The team is coming off a 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and a 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders. Head coach Frank Reich replaced Matt Ryan with Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, and it appears that will be the plan moving forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Sam Ehlinger

Ehlinger had a fairly decent outing in his first start of the 2022-23 season, completing 17-of-23 passes for 201 yards. The second-year QB will look to throw his first touchdown when the Colts battle the New England Patriots in Week 9.

It was Ehlinger’s first start of his career, and things could’ve gone much worse than they did. He managed the game well against Washington but didn’t do enough to secure the victory. With an apt receiving unit comprised of Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell and Alec Pierce, the Colts need to start getting the football moving consistently well through the air. It starts with Ehlinger, who might’ve settled a tad much last week for dink-and-dunk attempts for short yardage. We’ll see if the young pocket passer trusts his arm more against a tough Patriots defense in Week 9.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Sit Ehlinger.