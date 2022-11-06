What is the spread for Chargers vs. Falcons? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Los Angeles Chargers will play the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Altanta on Sunday with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff expected. The spread on DraftKings Sports has the Chargers a three-point favorite with a point total of 49.5

Los Angeles (4-3) has had a bye week to recover after a 37-23 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks on October 23. Despite the loss the Chargers are in a fairly good posiiton a game above .500 and a game and a half ahead of the Denver Broncos. There is a concern that wide receiver Keenan Allen will miss another week after he reportedly suffered a setback during the bye week.

Keenan Allen says his hamstring got worse during the bye week when training.



He says next time he goes in a game it won’t be on a snap count, that it will be all or nothing, with his hamstring absolutely ready to go.



He said he felt great going into Week 7, but not 100%. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 2, 2022

Atlanta (4-4) has alternated wins and losses over the past five weeks, but the Falcons have managed to creep into first place in the NFC South, a game ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. There is some good news on the injury front as Cordarrelle Patterson has been cleared for practice.

Chargers vs. Falcons odds

Point spread: Chargers -3

Total: 49.5

Moneyline: Chargers -155; Falcons +135

Chargers vs. Falcons betting trends

SU: Chargers 4-3; Falcons 4-4

ATS: Chargers 3-4; Falcons 6-2

O/U: Chargers 4-3; Falcons 5-3

Chargers vs. Falcons betting splits

Point spread: Chargers 74% handle, 60% bets

Total: Over 88% handle, 52% bets

Moneyline: Chargers 51% handle, 65% bets