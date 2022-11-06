What is the spread for Dolphins vs. Bears? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Miami Dolphins will be aiming for their third straight win when they travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. The kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. DraftKings Sportsbook have the Dolphins as a four-point favorite with a point total of 45.5.

Miami (5-3) made a major splash at the trade deadline by acquiring pass rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back in the lineup and operating one of the most dangerous passing offenses in the league, it appears that the Dolphins are in “win-now” mode and looking to put pressure on the NFC East-leading Buffalo Bills.

Chicago (3-5) came back to Earth last week with a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys after a surprisingly strong performance against the New England Patriots two weeks ago. The Bears were also active at the trade deadline and traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Dolphins-Bears.

Dolphins vs. Bears odds

Point spread: Dolphins -4

Total: 45.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -200, Bears +170

Dolphins vs. Bears betting trends

SU: Dolphins 5-3; Bears 3-5

ATS: Dolphins 3-4-1; Bears 3-5

O/U: Dolphins 3-5; Bears 4-4

Dolphins vs. Bears betting splits

Point spread: Dolphins 63% handle; 75% bets

Total: Over 89% handle; 79% bets

Moneyline: Dolphins 77% handle; 83% bets