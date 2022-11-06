What is the spread for Panthers vs. Bengals? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Cincinnati Bengals will return home to take on the Carolina Panthers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The game is scheduled for Sunday kickoff at 1 p.m. ET. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bengals as a 7.5-point favorite with a point total of 42.5.

Carolina (2-6) has showed a lot more as a football team since the departure of Matt Rhule and other malcontents like wide receiver Robbie Anderson. The Panthers pulled off a shocking 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two weeks ago and came just short of a great rally against the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons in a 37-34 loss. Quarterback P.J. Walker has been a nice development and could have a case to keep the starting job when Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold return.

Cincinnati (4-4) received bad news during the week of their Monday night game against the Cleveland Browns. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase missed his first and what could be several games with a hip injury and the Bengals offense was off key all night in a 32-13 loss to the Browns. Despite the loss the Bengals are within arm’s length of the division-leading Baltimore Ravens, only one game back.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Panthers-Bengals.

Panthers vs. Bengals odds

Point spread: Bengals -7.5

Total: 42.5

Moneyline: Panthers +275; Bengals -330

Panthers vs. Bengals betting trends

SU: Panthers 2-6; Bengals 4-4

ATS: Panthers 3-5; Bengals 5-3

O/U: Panthers 3-5; Bengals 2-5-1

Panthers vs. Bengals betting splits

Point spread: Panthers 65% handle; 57% bets

Total: Under 51% handle; Over 70% bets

Moneyline: 88% handle; 82% bets