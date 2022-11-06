What is the spread for Packers vs. Lions? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

In a battle of struggling teams from the NFC North it will be the Green Bay Packers traveling to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions. The game is scheduled for a Sunday kickoff at 1 p.m. ET. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Packers as a 3.5-point favorite with the point total sitting at 49.5.

Green Bay (3-5) has been one of the more frustrating teams in the league. The passing offense, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to search for some level of consistency. The running game has been there for Green Bay and accounted for over 200 yards in a 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. With the Packers going silent at the trade deadline it’s going to up to Rodgers and his current crop of wide receivers to get it going.

Detroit (1-6) looked like it was heading toward its second victory of the season through one half against the Miami Dolphins, but the Fins rallied behind their explosive passing game and escaped with a 31-27 win.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Packers-Lions, including betting trends and where the public is putting their money.

Packers vs. Lions odds

Point spread: Packers -3.5

Total: 49.5

Moneyline: Packers -180; Lions +155

Packers vs. Lions betting trends

SU: Packers 3-5; Lions 1-6

ATS: Packers 3-5; Lions 3-3-1

O/U: Packers 5-2; Lions 3-5

Packers vs. Lions betting splits

Point spread: Lions 70% handle; Packers 52% bets

Total: Under 54% handle; 57% bets

Moneyline: Packers 66% handle; 63% bets