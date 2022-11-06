What is the spread for Raiders vs. Jaguars? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Las Vegas Raiders travel for their second-straight east coast road game as they face the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, November 6. Kick-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the Raiders as a 2.5-point favorite with the point total sitting at 48.

Despite the amount of talent on offense, the Raiders have to put together a collective strong performance, hence their surprising 2-5 record halfway through the season. It remains to be seen whether their trio of top receivers will be on the field for Week 9, but Las Vegas is hoping for a much better performance following last week’s shutout loss in New Orleans.

After winning two of their first three games this season, the Jaguars are hoping to snap a five-game losing streak heading into Sunday. Jacksonville heads back home in this contest after falling to the Broncos 21-17 last week across the pond in London.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Raiders-Jaguars, including betting trends and where the public is putting their money.

Raiders vs. Jaguars odds

Point spread: Raiders -2.5

Total: 48

Moneyline: Raiders -145, Jaguars +125

Raiders vs. Jaguars betting trends

SU: Raiders 2-5; Jaguars 2-6

ATS: Raiders 3-4; Jaguars 2-4

O/U: Raiders 4-2-1; Jaguars 4-4

Raiders vs. Jaguars betting splits

Point spread: Raiders 70% handle; 56% bets

Total: Over 69% handle; Under 65% bets

Moneyline: Raiders 55% handle; Jaguars 54% bets