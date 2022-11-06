 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What is the spread for Raiders vs. Jaguars? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Raiders are favored to bounce back from last week’s shutout loss.

By pete.hernandez
Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders looks to pass during an NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 30, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders travel for their second-straight east coast road game as they face the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, November 6. Kick-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the Raiders as a 2.5-point favorite with the point total sitting at 48.

Despite the amount of talent on offense, the Raiders have to put together a collective strong performance, hence their surprising 2-5 record halfway through the season. It remains to be seen whether their trio of top receivers will be on the field for Week 9, but Las Vegas is hoping for a much better performance following last week’s shutout loss in New Orleans.

After winning two of their first three games this season, the Jaguars are hoping to snap a five-game losing streak heading into Sunday. Jacksonville heads back home in this contest after falling to the Broncos 21-17 last week across the pond in London.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Raiders-Jaguars, including betting trends and where the public is putting their money.

Raiders vs. Jaguars odds

Point spread: Raiders -2.5
Total: 48
Moneyline: Raiders -145, Jaguars +125

Raiders vs. Jaguars betting trends

SU: Raiders 2-5; Jaguars 2-6
ATS: Raiders 3-4; Jaguars 2-4
O/U: Raiders 4-2-1; Jaguars 4-4

Raiders vs. Jaguars betting splits

Point spread: Raiders 70% handle; 56% bets
Total: Over 69% handle; Under 65% bets
Moneyline: Raiders 55% handle; Jaguars 54% bets

More From DraftKings Nation