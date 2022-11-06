 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What is the spread for Colts vs. Patriots? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Patriots are favored to win their second straight game following Sunday’s contest.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots meet in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Gilette Stadium on Sunday, November 6. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Colts as a 5-point favorite with the point total sitting at 40.5.

The Colts will once again head to the field with Sam Ehlinger under center for his second-straight start, as the former Texas Longhorn was named the starter in lieu of veteran Matt Ryan. In a low-scoring affair with the Commanders, the Colts narrowly lost last week 17-16, with Ehlinger completing 17-of-23 passes for 201 yards.

The Patriots picked up a significant divisional victory over the Jets last week with their defense once again at the forefront. New England won 22-17 as Zach Wilson finished with a 64.6 passer rating, tossing three interceptions as the Patriots moved to .500 on the season.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Colts-Patriots, including betting trends and where the public is putting their money.

Colts vs. Patriots odds

Point spread: Patriots -5
Total: 40.5
Moneyline: Patriots -230, Colts +195

Colts vs. Patriots betting trends

SU: Colts 3-4-1; Patriots 4-4
ATS: Colts 3-5; Patriots 4-3-1
O/U: Colts 1-7; Patriots 4-4

Colts vs. Patriots betting splits

Point spread: Patriots 72% handle; 67% bets
Total: Over 51% handle; 52% bets
Moneyline: Patriots 92% handle; 82% bets

