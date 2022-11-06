What is the spread for Colts vs. Patriots? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots meet in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Gilette Stadium on Sunday, November 6. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Colts as a 5-point favorite with the point total sitting at 40.5.

The Colts will once again head to the field with Sam Ehlinger under center for his second-straight start, as the former Texas Longhorn was named the starter in lieu of veteran Matt Ryan. In a low-scoring affair with the Commanders, the Colts narrowly lost last week 17-16, with Ehlinger completing 17-of-23 passes for 201 yards.

The Patriots picked up a significant divisional victory over the Jets last week with their defense once again at the forefront. New England won 22-17 as Zach Wilson finished with a 64.6 passer rating, tossing three interceptions as the Patriots moved to .500 on the season.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Colts-Patriots, including betting trends and where the public is putting their money.

Colts vs. Patriots odds

Point spread: Patriots -5

Total: 40.5

Moneyline: Patriots -230, Colts +195

Colts vs. Patriots betting trends

SU: Colts 3-4-1; Patriots 4-4

ATS: Colts 3-5; Patriots 4-3-1

O/U: Colts 1-7; Patriots 4-4

Colts vs. Patriots betting splits

Point spread: Patriots 72% handle; 67% bets

Total: Over 51% handle; 52% bets

Moneyline: Patriots 92% handle; 82% bets