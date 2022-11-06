What is the spread for Bills vs. Jets? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Buffalo Bills travel for an AFC East matchup with their division rival New York Jets. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 6 from MetLife Stadium. Buffalo will look to build on their current four-game winning streak while New York is hoping to put together a winning streak of their own, following last week’s 22-17 loss. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bills as a 10.5-point favorite with the point total sitting at 46.

After a two-point loss to the Dolphins in Week 3, the Bills have won four-straight games including notable victories over the Chiefs, Ravens, and Packers. Buffalo is a strong 3-1 on the road, and Josh Allen will look to win the quarterback matchup as the Bills continue their run as AFC contenders.

The Jets remain above .500 on the season with a 5-3 record, but they will look to erase the memory of last week’s loss to the Patriots. New York was limited to just 17 points in the loss, and Zach Wilson had a day to forget with a 64.6 passer rating after tossing three interceptions.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Bills-Jets, including betting trends and where the public is putting their money.

Bills vs. Jets odds

Point spread: Bills -10.5

Total: 46

Moneyline: Bills -540, Jets +420

Bills vs. Jets betting trends

SU: Bills 6-1; Jets 5-3

ATS: Bills 4-3; Jets 5-3

O/U: Bills 1-6; Jets 3-5

Bills vs. Jets betting splits

Point spread: Bills 66% handle; 60% bets

Total: Under 75% handle; Over 55% bets

Moneyline: Bills 87% handle; 89% bets