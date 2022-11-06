What is the spread for Vikings vs. Commanders? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders go head to head in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from FedEx Field in Landover, MD. The Vikings will look to add another win as they sit atop the NFC North, while the Commanders hope to propel themselves above .500 with their fourth-straight win. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Vikings as a 3-point favorite with the point total sitting at 43.

After falling to the Eagles back in Week 2 in which they were limited to a touchdown, Minnesota’s offense has not missed a beat en route to a five-game winning streak. The Vikings sit a 6-1 on the season and they are the only NFC North team with a record comfortably above .500.

The Commanders were forced to make a switch at quarterback with Taylor Heinicke starting in relief of the injured Carson Wentz, and it appears that switch has paid dividends. After falling to 1-4 early in the season, Washington has put together a three-game winning streak as they sit at .500 with a 4-4 record.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Vikings-Commanders, including betting trends and where the public is putting their money.

Vikings vs. Commanders odds

Point spread: Vikings -3

Total: 43

Moneyline: Vikings -165, Commanders +140

Vikings vs. Commanders betting trends

SU: Vikings 6-1; Commanders 4-4

ATS: Vikings 3-4; Commanders 4-4

O/U: Vikings 4-3; Commanders 3-5

Vikings vs. Commanders betting splits

Point spread: Vikings 54% handle; 77% bets

Total: Over 68% handle; 73% bets

Moneyline: Vikings 85% handle; 84% bets