What is the spread for Seahawks vs. Cardinals? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

We discuss the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Arizona Cardinals

By TeddyRicketson
Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the ball during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Week 9 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, November 6. Leverage in the NFC West is up for grabs as the Seattle Seahawks will hit the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Seattle finds itself atop the division with Geno Smith at quarterback, while Arizona needs a big win to jumpstart a playoff push.

The Seahawks are 5-3 and have won three games in a row. They took down the Cardinals in Week 6, 19-9. Since then, they have scored at least 27 points in back-to-back games and look to take that momentum on the road with them. The Cardinals haven’t been able to be consistent this season so far. They are coming off a loss to the Minnesota Vikings and have gone 1-3 over their last four games.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals odds

Point spread: Cardinals -1.5
Total: 49
Moneyline: Seahawks +105, Cardinals -125

Seahawks vs. Cardinals betting trends

SU: Seahawks 4-2 as underdog, Cardinals 1-1 as favorite
ATS: Seahawks 5-3, Cardinals 4-4
O/U: Seahawks 4-4, Cardinals 3-4-1

Seahawks vs. Cardinals betting splits

Point spread: 59% of the handle and 60% of bets are on the Seahawks to cover the 1.5-point spread
Total: 66% of the handle and 41% of bets are being placed on the under
Moneyline: 61% of the handle and 64% of bets are being placed on the Seahawks to win.

