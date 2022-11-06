What is the spread for Seahawks vs. Cardinals? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

Week 9 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, November 6. Leverage in the NFC West is up for grabs as the Seattle Seahawks will hit the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Seattle finds itself atop the division with Geno Smith at quarterback, while Arizona needs a big win to jumpstart a playoff push.

The Seahawks are 5-3 and have won three games in a row. They took down the Cardinals in Week 6, 19-9. Since then, they have scored at least 27 points in back-to-back games and look to take that momentum on the road with them. The Cardinals haven’t been able to be consistent this season so far. They are coming off a loss to the Minnesota Vikings and have gone 1-3 over their last four games.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals odds

Point spread: Cardinals -1.5

Total: 49

Moneyline: Seahawks +105, Cardinals -125

Seahawks vs. Cardinals betting trends

SU: Seahawks 4-2 as underdog, Cardinals 1-1 as favorite

ATS: Seahawks 5-3, Cardinals 4-4

O/U: Seahawks 4-4, Cardinals 3-4-1

Seahawks vs. Cardinals betting splits

Point spread: 59% of the handle and 60% of bets are on the Seahawks to cover the 1.5-point spread

Total: 66% of the handle and 41% of bets are being placed on the under

Moneyline: 61% of the handle and 64% of bets are being placed on the Seahawks to win.