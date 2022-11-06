What is the spread for Rams vs. Bucs? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

Week 9 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, November 6. When the schedule dropped back in the offseason, this week was circled as the Los Angeles Rams will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, the season hasn’t gone the way these teams had hoped, so it isn’t the marquee matchup we were hoping for.

The Rams enter this one with a 3-4 record and are in third place in the NFC West. They are coming off a divisional loss to the San Francisco 49ers and have gone 1-3 in their last four games. Tampa Bay has a 3-5 record and has been one of the more disappointing teams so far after being considered favorites in the NFC. They have lost three straight games and have gone 1-5 since winning their first two games of the season.

Rams vs. Bucs odds

Point spread: Bucs -3

Total: 42.5

Moneyline: Rams +130, Bucs -150

Rams vs. Bucs betting trends

SU: Rams 0-2 as underdog, Bucs 3-5 as favorite

ATS: Rams 2-5, Bucs 2-6

O/U: Rams 2-5, Bucs 2-6

Rams vs. Bucs betting splits

Point spread: 70% handle and 50% of bets on Bucs to cover -3

Total: 59% of handle, 71% of bets on over 42.5

Moneyline: 61% of handle and 47% of bets on Bucs to win