What is the spread for Titans vs. Chiefs? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

Week 9 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, November 6. The AFC will be on display as the current No. 2 seed Tennessee Titans will take on the No. 3 seed Kansas City Chiefs in a big game. They both lead their divisions, but you will notice that the betting numbers don’t expect this game to be close. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is questionable for the game, while the Chiefs are healthy and coming off their bye week.

Tennessee started its season with two losses but has now won five games in a row. Most recently, they are coming off back-to-back AFC South divisional wins against the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans while allowing only 10 points in each game. Kansas City was off last week and is 5-2, sitting atop the AFC West. They took a loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 but bounced back against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 and won 44-23.

Titans vs. Chiefs odds

Point spread: Chiefs -12.5

Total: 46

Moneyline: Titans +460, Chiefs -610

Titans vs. Chiefs betting trends

SU: Titans 2-1 as underdog, Chiefs 2-1 as favorites

ATS: Titans 5-2, Chiefs 3-4

O/U: Titans 2-5, Chiefs 4-3

Titans vs. Chiefs betting splits

Point spread: 51% of handle and 63% of bets on Titans to cover +12.5

Total: 59% of handle and 71% of bets are on the over hitting

Moneyline: 88% of the handle and 87% of bets on the Chiefs to win