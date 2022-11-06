Deon Jackson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts offense has failed to find any semblance of identity throughout the 2022-23 season. The team has tried to improve the passing attack, and in the process, the running game has shown serious regression. Jonathan Taylor has come back to Earth in a profound way, and Nyheim Hines was traded to the Buffalo Bills. This leaves Deon Jackson with something to prove.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Deon Jackson

Jackson put together two quality performances back in Weeks 5 and 6 with Taylor sidelined, and it appears he might have another opportunity to show up if Taylor sits against the New England Patriots in Week 9. Taylor is still battling an ankle injury that kept him out during the aforementioned weeks, which means he could be in danger of missing another. Jackson is the biggest benefactor in JT's absence.

The Colts traded for Bills RB Zack Moss on Tuesday as a part of the Hines deal, but he shouldn’t interfere with Jackson’s high upside in PPR formats as a ball carrier/route runner.

Start or sit in Week 9?

That said, with sidelined against the Patriots, Jackson will have plenty of opportunities against a defense that has allowed just one touchdown to running backs this season. He’s a risky start, albeit, he might be your only option in this bye-week heavy slate.