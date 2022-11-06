Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Michael Pittman Jr. has been the clear No. 1 wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts, and the recent quarterback change has done little to affect his overall production. The third-year pass-catcher hauled in seven-of-nine targets for 53 yards against the Washington Commanders last week and should continue to have a reliable source of volume when the Colts travel to play the New England Patriots in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman was lucky to finish inside the top 50 in Week 8 with 5.3 fantasy points. The Colts started Sam Ehlinger for the veteran Matt Ryan, and it didn’t seem to do much in the effort to put points on the scoreboard. The Colts have had back-to-back games with under 17 total points.

As the sole benefactor of this offense, Pittman will likely remain in the WR1 conversation as long as he’s active. He’s ranked as the overall WR22 for Week 9, which might turn out to be a ridiculous spot for the 25-year-old wideout. After his monster performance in Week 6, he’s definitely capable of getting back to that level, as long as Ehlinger can get him the football.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Pittman will look to record his first touchdown since Week 1 of the regular season against the Patriots. Start him.