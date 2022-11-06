Alec Pierce start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Week 9 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, September 6. The Indianapolis Colts will be without starting running back Jonathan Taylor and will have to come up with some innovative offense as they take on the New England Patriots. Former starting quarterback Matt Ryan is dealing with a shoulder injury and has been replaced by Sam Ehlinger for the foreseeable future. Wide receiver Alec Pierce had built a good rapport with Ryan but will be working with Ehlinger for the second time this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Alec Pierce

Pierce is the Colts’ second-best wide receiver. He has 24 receptions on 38 targets for 373 yards and a touchdown through seven games. In his first game with Ehlinger under center last week, Pierce had three receptions on five targets for 65 yards. With no Taylor, Indy will likely have to pass the ball more, which does give Pierce some upside in deeper leagues.

Start or sit in Week 9?

New England’s defense is giving up the 11th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Pierce could be a sneaky play in deeper leagues with six teams on bye, but other than that he should remain on your bench.