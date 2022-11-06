Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 9 of the NFL season. Backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger is expected to be the starting quarterback again, as Matt Ryan has been dealing with a shoulder injury and was benched. The Colts have already ruled out running back Jonathan Taylor and will have to get creative on offense. We could see an uptick in usage for their tight ends Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TEs Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox

Granson is technically the backup tight end and has 20 receptions on 26 targets for 176 yards. Alie-Cox has brought in 11 of his 16 targets for 136 yards and two touchdowns. This offense always feels like it is one that should be able to support a fantasy-relevant tight end, but these guys keep getting in each other’s way. With Ehlinger under center last week, Granson caught all three of his targets for 11 yards, while Alie-Cox was largely overlooked and didn’t bring in his one target.

Start or sit in Week 9?

The Patriots are giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. While this presents like a great matchup for one of them, it is impossible to predict who could be the guy to go with. Sit both of them.