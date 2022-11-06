Mac Jones start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 6. The Patriots are listed as six-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 40.5.

What does this mean for Mac Jones and his fantasy prospects? We’ll answer that in the following analysis.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

Jones has had a rough season, but he’s still the starting quarterback for the Patriots. The second-year pro from Alabama has thrown three touchdowns compared to seven interceptions across five games this year. Jones is averaging only 11.34 fantasy points per game, which is lower than Baker Mayfield and Kenny Pickett.

Start or sit in Week 9?

It’s difficult to envision a fantasy breakout for Jones in Week 9. He’s best left on your bench or the waiver wire. The Patriots are going to run the ball plenty against the Colts on Sunday, resigning Jones to a game-manager role. That’s not great for his already limited fantasy upside.