Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 6. The Patriots are listed as six-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 40.5.

What does that mean for Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson and his fantasy prospects? We’ll break it down in the analysis below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson has looked fantastic in recent games. In his last outing against the New York Jets, he racked up 143 total yards. The Patriots RB has also scored three touchdowns in his last three games. Overall, Stevenson now ranks eighth among running backs with 16.7 fantasy points per contest (PPR scoring).

Start or sit in Week 9?

Start Stevenson with confidence as an RB1 for your fantasy squad. While his opponent, Indianapolis, has a legitimate run defense, Stevenson should see plenty of volume to rack up fantasy production. It helps that fellow Patriots RB Damien Harris is highly questionable with an illness. Even if Harris plays, Stevenson should absorb most of the touches in New England’s backfield.